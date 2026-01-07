Russia’s war against Ukraine to be discussed in Paris in Weimar Triangle format

Today, January 7, the foreign ministers of Germany, France, and Poland will hold a meeting in Paris in the Weimar Triangle format to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.

This was reported by Merkur, according to Censor.NET.

Meeting of the "Weimar Triangle"

The day after the summit of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing," German Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) plans to discuss the situation in Ukraine today, Wednesday, in Paris in the Weimar Triangle format. The meeting will be attended by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski," the statement said.

It is noted that after the talks in the Weimar Triangle format, a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is also planned, during which the parties intend to discuss, in particular, issues of cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read more: Russia intensifies sabotage: Kremlin uses hybrid attacks as prelude to military escalation, - CCD

There will be a conversation with the media

Later, the foreign ministers plan to answer questions from media representatives.

What preceded it?