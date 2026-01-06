Russia intensifies sabotage: Kremlin uses hybrid attacks as prelude to military escalation, - CCD

The German Ministry of Defense identifies Russia as the greatest and most immediate threat to the country's security. Berlin believes that Russia is stepping up cyberattacks, sabotage, and disinformation campaigns against critical infrastructure as part of a hybrid war, primarily targeting the energy and defense sectors.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

According to the German Defense Ministry, such actions are not isolated incidents

They are systematic in nature and aimed at identifying weaknesses in the interaction between different levels of government, destabilizing society, and paralyzing decision-making mechanisms.

Germany emphasizes that hybrid attacks could be a preparatory stage for broader military confrontation in Europe, and that Russia's hybrid war against Europe is a long-term strategy rather than a temporary tactic.

Berlin also assumes that even if the war against Ukraine continues, Russia will build up its capabilities for a large-scale conflict with NATO by the end of the decade. At the same time, the Kremlin will try to avoid direct confrontation with the US, focusing its pressure on European states.

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