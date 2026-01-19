Trump’s comments do not change Greenland’s right to self-determination, - Prime Minister Nielsen

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen said that recent comments by US President Donald Trump do not change the consensus that has been reached in support of Greenland's right to self-determination.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

Nielsen recalled the mass demonstrations against the US president's encroachments that took place over the weekend in Greenland and Denmark. He thanked citizens for peacefully expressing their respect for their country and democracy, as well as for the support from other states and world leaders.

The prime minister stressed that threats by the US to impose tariffs and other statements do not change Greenland's position. "We are not succumbing to pressure. We firmly stand by our positions of dialogue, respect, and international law," he said.

Nielsen also announced a planned meeting between the Greenlandic foreign minister and the Danish defense minister with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, where they will discuss security in the Arctic.

"This is where we take responsibility and insist that the dialogue on security takes place with us and with respect for our role and our country," the prime minister added.

Read more: Trump will "go down in history" if US gains control over Greenland, - Peskov

What preceded it?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.

Denmark has appealed to the United States to respect the principle of territorial integrity following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.

Trump said that the US needs Greenland for defense.

US plans for Greenland