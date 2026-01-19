Trump will "go down in history" if US gains control over Greenland, - Peskov

The Kremlin agreed with experts' assessments that US President Donald Trump could go down in history if Greenland came under US control.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC.

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According to him, the Kremlin is analysing information about events surrounding Greenland and closely monitoring developments.

"There has been a lot of alarming information coming in recently. We are watching very closely. As for our plans regarding Denmark and Greenland, I have no comment," Peskov said.

Read more: US invasion of Greenland would be gift to Putin, - Sanchez

Commenting on experts' opinions that Greenland's accession to the United States would make Trump a historical figure, Peskov noted: "Without discussing whether this is good or bad, it is difficult to disagree with these experts."

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs against a number of European countries that disagree with his position on Greenland, effective 1 February.

EU and UK leaders have responded to US President Donald Trump's intention to impose tariffs on a number of European countries because of their position on Greenland.

Read more: Peskov on EU leaders’ statements on resuming dialogue: "Positive evolution"