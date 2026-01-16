Peskov on EU leaders’ statements on resuming dialogue: "Positive evolution"

The Kremlin responded to statements by some European countries about their readiness to resume political dialogue with Russia, calling them "positive."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to AFP.

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had "taken note of the statements made in recent days by a number of European leaders."

"If this truly reflects the strategic vision of Europeans, then it is a positive evolution of their position," Peskov added.

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