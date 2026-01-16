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Peskov on EU leaders’ statements on resuming dialogue: "Positive evolution"

Peskov

The Kremlin responded to statements by some European countries about their readiness to resume political dialogue with Russia, calling them "positive."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to AFP.

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had "taken note of the statements made in recent days by a number of European leaders."

"If this truly reflects the strategic vision of Europeans, then it is a positive evolution of their position," Peskov added.

Read more: Great Britain does not support idea of ​​direct negotiations with Putin

What preceded it?

  • French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe must find its own way to engage in direct dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, rather than relying on US mediation in peace talks on Ukraine.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to engage in dialogue with French leader Emmanuel Macron.
  • In addition, the United States has proposed holding talks involving Ukraine, Russia, the US, and European representatives as part of a potential peace process.
  • In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining US participation in the "peace talks."
  • At the same time, Russia stated that there is currently no talk of a possible trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

  • Lithuania opposes proposals to resume dialogue between the European Union and Russia, believing that the conditions for this remain unfulfilled.

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negotiations (1510) Peskov Dmitry (493) Russia (13569) European Union (3353)
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