Security guarantees for Ukraine do not depend on EU-US dispute over Greenland, - European Commission

Work on security guarantees for Ukraine, to be provided by the European Union and the United States after the signing of a peace agreement, continues uninterrupted despite the debate between the EU and the US over the status of Greenland.

This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Gipper, reports Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

"I can only confirm that work is continuing at full speed, as before. Nothing has changed in this regard, and we continue to support Ukraine," said Hippers, responding to a question about whether the EU intends to include the issue of Greenland in negotiations with the US on security guarantees for Ukraine.

The European Commission emphasized that the dispute over Greenland did not affect the preparation of a package of measures to ensure Ukraine's security after the end of the war.

Read more: Trump’s comments do not change Greenland’s right to self-determination, - Prime Minister Nielsen

What preceded it?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.

Denmark has appealed to the United States to respect the principle of territorial integrity following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.

Trump said that the US needs Greenland for defense.

US plans for Greenland