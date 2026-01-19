Security guarantees for Ukraine do not depend on EU-US dispute over Greenland, - European Commission
Work on security guarantees for Ukraine, to be provided by the European Union and the United States after the signing of a peace agreement, continues uninterrupted despite the debate between the EU and the US over the status of Greenland.
This was stated by European Commission spokeswoman Anitta Gipper, reports Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.
"I can only confirm that work is continuing at full speed, as before. Nothing has changed in this regard, and we continue to support Ukraine," said Hippers, responding to a question about whether the EU intends to include the issue of Greenland in negotiations with the US on security guarantees for Ukraine.
The European Commission emphasized that the dispute over Greenland did not affect the preparation of a package of measures to ensure Ukraine's security after the end of the war.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland.
- Denmark has appealed to the United States to respect the principle of territorial integrity following President Donald Trump's decision to appoint a special envoy to Greenland.
- Trump said that the US needs Greenland for defense.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
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