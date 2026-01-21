EU continues to fund Russian war machine by buying Russian oil, - Bessent

The European Union continues to buy Russian oil, thereby fuelling dictator Putin's military machine.

This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The EU continues to buy Russian oil

EU, four years into the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, continues to fund the Russian war machine by buying cheap Russian oil.

"Back in 2018, Trump warned the Europeans: Do not build "Nord Stream 2." Do not buy Russian oil.

And guess what funded this war? Guess what gave Vladimir Putin the war chest to finance it?

European purchases of Russian oil," he explained

Read more: US wants to weaken and subjugate Europe, - Macron

Rejection of Russian energy sources

Donald Trump has repeatedly called on European countries to stop buying Russian oil and reiterated his demand at the UN General Assembly.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest would not refuse to buy Russian oil, even if US President Donald Trump asked it to do so, because the country has no access to the sea.

US Energy Secretary Wright said that the United States is ready to completely replace Russian gas and oil for Europe.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Europe will finally stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

Read more: European Parliament backs urgent procedure for €90bn loan to Ukraine