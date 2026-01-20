US wants to weaken and subjugate Europe, - Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron said that the United States "seeks to weaken and subjugate Europe."
According to Censor.NET, citing a link to BFMTV, he made this statement at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
What is known?
"Europe has "very powerful" instruments at its disposal in trade matters and must "use them" when it is "not respected," he stressed, referring to countermeasures against Trump's tariffs.
According to Macron, Europe must defend multilateralism, which "serves our interests and the interests of all those who refuse to submit to brute force."
The French leader also called on Europe to engage in joint decision-making and dialogue. In particular, he cited the European mission to Greenland and discussions within the G7 as examples.
What preceded it?
- We would like to remind you that US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs against a number of European countries that disagree with his position on Greenland, effective February 1.
- Members of the European Parliament have already announced their readiness to suspend the approval of the trade agreement between the EU and the US. In addition, the President of the European Council, António Costa, announced the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the European Council to coordinate further actions.
- Trump said that Greenland is extremely important for national and global security.
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