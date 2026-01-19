Europe considers creating military alliance with Ukraine without U.S., media reports

In Europe, discussions are increasingly focusing on the possibility of creating a new security and military alliance based on a "coalition of the willing," which Ukraine could join without U.S. participation.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in an analytical piece by Politico.

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The reason for these discussions is shifts in U.S. foreign policy and growing doubts about Washington’s future role in ensuring European security.

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"Coalition of the willing" and a new format of cooperation

According to Politico, European states, including countries outside the EU such as the United Kingdom and Norway, have for a long time coordinated actions within an informal group that supports Ukraine. This involves constant contact among national security advisers of about 35 governments.

They regularly hold online meetings, in-person talks, and stay in touch in informal chats. This format has made it possible to make decisions quickly at times when the U.S. position became less predictable.

"When events move fast, it is hard to coordinate, and this group is truly effective. It says a lot about personal relationships and their importance," one Politico source said.

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Ukraine’s role and prospects without the United States

Key European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, are in constant contact, often in the same group chat.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also joins these discussions. The outlet stresses that Ukraine is currently the most militarized state among the participants in the format, with a powerful army, advanced drone production, and unique combat experience.

Analysts note that amid weakening U.S. security guarantees, Ukraine’s NATO membership looks less obvious than before. At the same time, combining Ukraine’s military capabilities with the potential of France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom could create a large-scale force that would include both nuclear and non-nuclear states.

Politico emphasizes that the new format would not necessarily exclude cooperation with the United States, but would no longer rely on it as a guaranteed foundation.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said that resolving Russia’s war against Ukraine should be Europe’s priority rather than opposing the idea of U.S. control over Greenland.

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