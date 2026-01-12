Sweden announces major drone procurement worth over $400 million

Sweden has announced large-scale investments in the development of drone systems aimed at strengthening the country’s defense capability amid modern threats.

Censor.NET reports that this was stated by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson at an annual defense conference, Reuters reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the defense minister, 4 billion Swedish kronor will be allocated for the procurement of drone systems, which is about $437 million. Deliveries are planned over the next two years.

Read more: Swedish government has announced large-scale investments in air defence

What drone systems Sweden will buy

Under the program, Sweden plans to procure a wide range of drone solutions. This includes long-range uncrewed aircraft, electronic warfare systems, reconnaissance drones, as well as maritime drones for surveillance and demining.

The defense minister stressed that such technologies will play a key role in future conflicts.

"No one knows what the next war will look like, but one thing is clear: the future battlefield will be characterized by drone systems and range," Pål Jonson said.

Read more: EU should not be autonomous in defense against US, - Rutte

Defense spending and plans for the future

Jonson emphasized that countries that fail to understand the importance of new military technologies risk defeat. According to him, ignoring the development of drone systems may have fatal consequences.

A day earlier, the minister also said Sweden would allocate 15 billion Swedish kronor to strengthen air defenses. The main focus is on protecting civilians and critical infrastructure.

In addition, the Swedish government plans to increase the defense budget by 26.6 billion kronor in 2026, which will allow it to move closer to NATO targets. It was also previously reported that Sweden’s armed forces intend to purchase additional air defense systems worth 3.5 billion kronor.

Earlier, the Swedish government announced large-scale investments in air defense.

Read more: EU’s strategy towards Russia is outdated, new one should be developed, - Kubilius