EU’s strategy towards Russia is outdated, new one should be developed, - Kubilius

Stable peace in Europe in the future depends on the EU's new strategy towards Russia.

According to Censor.NET, citing DW, this was stated by former Member of the European Parliament and former Prime Minister of Lithuania Andrius Kubilius at the conference of the "Russian Anti-War Committee" in Brussels.

It is noted that Kubilius spoke at the conference unofficially, not in his capacity as European Commissioner for Defence and Space.

"If we look at the more distant future of Europe, the main question remains the fate of Russia and what it will look like in, say, 15-20 years. This determines the most important question: will Europe be able to create a stable peace, or must Europe be prepared to live constantly in the shadow of an authoritarian, aggressive regime and remain in such an abnormal state? In my opinion, this is the most important question," Kubilius said.

The question of the EU's current strategy towards Russia is a "question on filling"

Kubilius noted that the 2015 strategy is still officially in force, "where we still want to maintain good relations with the Kremlin regime."

Kubilius stressed that the EU cannot think about stable peace while Vladimir Putin remains president of the Russian Federation.

"This means that a European strategy must be built on this basis. Stable peace on the European continent is only possible if Russia returns to the path of normal development," said the Lithuanian politician, explaining that a European strategy should help Russians, society or the elite in this return. "And this can only be done after Putin," Kubilius stressed.

Former MEP Kubilius called on the EU to develop a strategy that would help Russia become a "normal state" after the change of power. He stressed that even the slightest chance of transformation in the Russian Federation is worth the investment.

Kubilius stressed the importance of communicating with Russian society and explaining that Russia's current course is leading to isolation and stagnation, but at the same time there is an alternative path - opening up European and global opportunities for the country.

He also noted that the EU must now determine its approach to future relations with Russia and the criteria by which it will assess its changes. According to the politician, Ukraine's success could serve as an example for Russians and demonstrate the advantages of European integration.

Ukraine's success - a potential example for Russians

Kubilius also stressed that Ukraine's success could send a strong signal to Russian society and the entire post-Soviet space.

According to him, it would demonstrate that the path to an effective state is possible through European integration and the implementation of European development models.

