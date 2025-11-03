4 238 50
Trump is convinced that he will bring war in Ukraine to end in couple of months
US President Donald Trump is convinced that he can bring an end to the war in Ukraine because Russia wants to "do business" with the US.
He said this in an interview with CBS News, according to Censor.NET, citing "European Pravda".
What does Trump say?
I think we will achieve this (ending the war. - Ed.), yes," Trump said when asked if it was possible to end the war "in a couple of months."
"I think he (Putin. - Ed.) really wants to do business with the United States, but it worked with India, and it worked with Pakistan, and it worked with 60% of these countries," he added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Trump stated that he would not participate in discussions concerning frozen Russian assets.
- In addition, Trump stated that he did not plan to transfer "Tomahawk" missiles to Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password