The Kremlin has stated that there is currently no need for a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. They believe that instead of a summit, "painstaking work on the details of the settlement" is needed.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to Russian media.

According to a Kremlin representative, there is currently no need for a summit between Russia and the US at the highest level.

Peskov on the meeting between Trump and Putin

"Hypothetically speaking, it (the meeting, ed.) is possible, but at this point there is no need for it. At this point, there is a need for very painstaking work on the details of the settlement issue," he said.

The US is ready to meet with Russia, but Moscow does not consider it a priority

American officials noted that Lavrov was tired and did not consider meetings with the US a priority, while Putin, according to the FT, praised the successes of Russian troops in the Kupiansk direction during the conversation, which annoyed Trump.

Despite this, Trump remains open to meetings with the Russians, provided that progress can be made in the negotiations, and continues to insist on a ceasefire along the current front lines.

After canceling the summit, the US president intensified sanctions pressure on Russia, particularly against two key oil companies, and criticized Putin for testing nuclear weapons.

At the same time, Ukraine refuses to make further territorial concessions, emphasizing its readiness for peace talks, but without surrendering the occupied territories.