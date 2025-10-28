Russia needs guarantees that Trump–Putin meeting will bring concrete results – Lavrov. VIDEO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that it is necessary to guarantee that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and dictator Putin will bring "concrete results".

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"We also need guarantees that the meeting of the presidents will bring a concrete result. We are ready for that result," he said.

According to Lavrov, during the previous meeting between Trump and the Russian dictator in Anchorage, Russia allegedly supported several initiatives proposed by U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff during his visit to Moscow.

Read more: Kremlin "principally ready" for Putin–Trump meeting but still doesn’t know when it will happen

"In Alaska, through Putin, we double-checked with Witkoff whether we had correctly understood his proposal. In the presence of his president, he confirmed that our understanding was correct, and we said that we were ready to move toward finalizing the agreements on that basis.

We are still waiting for confirmation from the United States regarding the proposals they passed to us and which we accepted as the foundation," the foreign minister of the occupying state added.

Read more: Putin is ready to accept US concept regarding Ukraine, - Lavrov

Background

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States planned to announce a major tightening of sanctions against Russia on October 23 or 24.

Subsequently, the U.S. Treasury announced sanctions against major Russian oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. The reason for the additional measures was Russia’s lack of genuine readiness to engage in a peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

On October 23, U.S. President Donald Trump announced he had canceled his planned meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was to take place in Budapest.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel