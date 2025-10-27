Kremlin "principally ready" for Putin–Trump meeting but still doesn’t know when it will happen

Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, said that Russia maintains its "principled readiness" to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, although the Kremlin does not yet know when such a meeting might take place.

He stated this in an interview with Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin

Kremlin on possible U.S.–Russia summit

Ushakov said there are currently "no guidelines" regarding the timing of a meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

"But the principled readiness to hold a meeting, provided it is thoroughly prepared by experts in advance — remains," he added.

Putin’s aide also recalled that the summit in Alaska in August 2025 had been organized "rather quickly."

Cancellation of Trump–Putin meeting

On October 21, media outlets citing White House sources reported that planning for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest had been "suspended."

On October 22, Donald Trump officially canceled the planned meeting with Putin, which was to take place in Budapest.

