Trump said he does not plan to transfer "Tomahawks" to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is not currently considering transferring "Tomahawk" cruise missiles to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the White House chief made this announcement during a conversation with journalists.

"We are not currently considering transferring Tomahawks to Ukraine," Trump said.

The American president also said that he is not participating in discussions about Russia's frozen assets. When asked by a journalist whether he plans to use them as a bargaining chip and what Europe says about frozen Russian assets, the US president replied:

"I'm not involved in that. As far as I understand, Europe and Russia are negotiating. I am not involved in those negotiations."

Trump was also asked what would be the last straw that would prove that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war against Ukraine.

"There is no 'last straw'. Sometimes you have to let the conflict burn itself out. They are fighting, and they are fighting each other," said the head of the White House.

He also noted that this is a difficult war for Putin, adding that Russia has lost many soldiers, possibly as many as a million.

"He has lost a lot of soldiers, maybe a million. That's a lot. And it's hard for Ukraine. For both sides. Sometimes you just have to let things run their course," Trump emphasised.

The US has other weapons, and Tomahawks are not only available to the US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that an effective way to force Putin to negotiate seriously would be to give Ukraine the ability to strike military and energy targets deep inside Russia.

He said this during an interview with Axios.

"We are not just talking about 'Tomahawks'. The US has many similar things that do not require much time to learn. I think the only way to work with Putin is only through pressure," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine is discussing the possibility of obtaining long-range weapons with European partners.

"I urge you to support anything that will help Ukraine obtain such capabilities, because it really matters to Russia. And these long-range weapons are not only in the US, some European countries also have them, including 'Tomahawks'. We are already talking to countries that can help," the Ukrainian leader stressed.

