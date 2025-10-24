Putin promised "stunning response" not to supply of Tomahawks but to attempts to strike deep inside Russia – Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified Putin’s statement about a "stunning response" to Tomahawk missile strikes on Russia.

"Putin promised a ‘stunning response’ not to the delivery of Tomahawk missiles, but to any attempts to strike deep inside Russia," Peskov said.

Background

On October 23, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine would not receive Tomahawk missiles, as it would take at least six months to learn how to operate these long-range cruise missiles.

At the same time, dictator Putin threatened a "stunning response" from Russia in the event of Ukrainian strikes using long-range Tomahawk missiles.

Ukraine–U.S. talks on Tomahawk missile transfer

On October 6, U.S. President Donald Trump said he had "in some way" made a decision regarding the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, while stressing that he did not want an escalation and would need to know the specific targets and flight routes before making a final decision.

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that Washington was discussing the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles, but that the final decision rests with Trump. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that during the meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States discussed lifting the taboo on weapons deliveries.

On October 8, Zelenskyy told journalists that during his meeting with Trump at the White House on August 18, the U.S. president did not reject the request for Tomahawks. On October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that if such missiles were supplied, Moscow would respond by strengthening its air defense systems.

On October 13, Trump said the U.S. could send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Putin refused to pursue a settlement. On October 16, the presidents of the United States and Russia held a phone call during which, according to Trump, Putin did not like the idea of supplying the missiles.

On October 17, during a meeting in Washington, Zelenskyy confirmed that Trump had not given a clear "no," but neither a direct "yes." On October 20, Zelenskyy added that European leaders were considering appealing to Trump to allow the use of Tomahawk missiles by Ukraine.

