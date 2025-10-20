US will continue on path to peace in Ukraine, no matter how long it takes, - Vance

The US will work toward peace in Ukraine for as long as it takes. He also confirmed that the issue of transferring Tomahawk missiles is under consideration by Trump.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by US Vice President J.D. Vance at Andrews Air Force Base.

"We will continue to pursue peace, regardless of whether it takes us a few more months, a few weeks, or, God forbid, longer. We will continue to work on this," Vance said.

Although the timing is not yet known, Vance assured that he is optimistic. Regarding Ukraine's request to receive Tomahawk missiles, the vice president assured that the head of the White House "has definitely heard this request" from the Ukrainians.

"We know that this is what they want. This is an issue that the president will ultimately decide on. But he has not yet decided whether to provide Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine," Vance said.

Trump cares about US security

In response to a question about what is holding the US administration back from taking this step, he explained that President Trump is trying to prioritize America's security.

"This means that we need to have critical weapons systems for our own armed forces, for our own troops. So that's what the president is focused on," the senior official added.

Vance added that the White House president is trying to promote peace because he believes it is in the best interests of the United States.

"If he decides that it is in America's best interests to sell additional weapons to Europe, he will do so. But right now, he has not made that decision regarding Tomahawk," Vance added.

