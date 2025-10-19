Ukraine needs Tomahawks for mixed use with drones, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs long-range American Tomahawk missiles for mixed use with drones.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, according to Censor.NET.

The head of state noted that it is difficult to work on Russian military targets using only Ukrainian drones.

"We need long-range Tomahawk missiles and similar weapons. The US has similar weapons. We need them for mixed use, as Russia uses them. It's clear how it works, so our teams are working on it," the president said.

Read more: Ukraine will not give anything away or forget anything to Russia, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy noted that during attacks on Ukraine, Russia uses, in addition to its own missiles, missiles manufactured by North Korea and Iranian drones.

"When we talk about long-range weapons, people need to understand that we use thousands of Ukrainian-made long-range drones for military purposes, but Russia uses not only Iranian-made drones, but also their own. They have their own drones, but they also use Russian-made missiles and long-range missiles made in North Korea," the president said.

Earlier it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the meeting, US President Donald Trump did not say "no" to the possibility of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk long-range missiles, but at the same time did not say "yes."