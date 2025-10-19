Ukraine will not give anything away or forget anything to Russia, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will not give or forget anything to Russia.

He said this in a video message, Censor.NET reports.

"Almost every day now I communicate with leaders to ensure that we have a common position - everyone in Europe - on putting pressure on Russia, the right pressure. We will not give anything to the aggressor, and we will not forget anything," the Head of State said.

Russia is a long-term threat

He noted that Russia is a long-term threat.

"So, in Europe, we need long-term cooperation and real results both in the short term and in the long term, so that people can live," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, The Washington Post reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a conversation with US President Donald Trump, demanded that Ukraine give up the Donetsk region. In exchange for full control over the Donetsk region, he is allegedly ready to give up the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

The article also said that US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff had pressured Ukrainian officials to hand over the Donetsk region to Russian control.