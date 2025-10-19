Trump: We cannot give Ukraine all weapons it wants

US leader Donald Trump has said that the United States cannot give all the weapons Ukraine wants to receive.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports.

"You see, we cannot give all our weapons to Ukraine. We simply cannot do that. I have been very kind to President Zelenskyy and to Ukraine, but we cannot give everything away because we will not have enough ourselves. I don't want to do that. I can't put the United States at risk," Trump said.

In addition, the head of the White House said that the United States itself needs Tomahawk missiles, which Ukraine requests for strikes deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the meeting, US President Donald Trump did not say "no" to the possibility of providing Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles, but at the same time, he did not say "yes".

