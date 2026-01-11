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Due to bad weather, anti-drone tunnel supports on frontline roads in Zaporizhzhia have been damaged, - RMA
In some areas of the frontline roads in the Zaporizhzhia region, strong gusts of wind caused partial destruction of the supports for anti-drone tunnels.
This was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
As noted, these anti-drone tunnels are operated by engineering units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Additional forces and resources from engineering units have been deployed to the site of the emergency, and work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the bad weather.
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