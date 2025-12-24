Anti-drone protection in Kharkiv region: nets being installed in several directions

Anti-drone nets in the Kharkiv region are being installed not only in the Kupiansk direction, but also on the Izium and Lozova fronts.

This was announced at a press conference by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Where are they installed?

Our priority directions are Kupiansk, Izium, and Donetsk. Lozova direction is also a priority because it is our evacuation corridor," he said.

Plans and tasks for installing the nets are clearly defined, primarily by the military, noted the head of the RMA, in accordance with the priority of logistics routes and the needs of the Defence Forces.

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"Of course, we also have civil protection measures in place, so we make decisions together and implement them," the official added.

Who is involved?

In particular, anti-drone nets are being installed on the Kharkiv ring road. According to Syniehubov, this is being done by the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service.

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In total, these nets need to be installed along hundreds of kilometres of roads. This is being done by the State Special Transport Service and units of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development.

"The scale is enormous, and we are working on it around the clock, thanks to our military, delivering nets and everything else. We have completed 100 kilometres, with another 100 kilometres added. On average, 10 kilometres are being built per day. That's the pace," Syniehubov concluded.