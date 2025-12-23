Russia failed to expand front line in Sotnytskyi Kozachok in Kharkiv region: more than 50 occupiers were killed, - RMA

Russian troops attempted to expand the front line in the border village of Sotnytskyi Kozachok in the Kharkiv region, but suffered losses.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, this was announced at a press conference by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Russia's attempts to expand the front line

"The enemy said they'd push back the front line, and they tried to do that at Sotnytskyi Kozachok. First off, the front line there is stable, and the enemy is getting wiped out in that area. In several days of active combat, more than 50 Russian Federation servicemen have been killed and about 100 wounded there," Syniehubov said.

He noted that attempts at new breakthroughs to expand the front are also possible in other areas.

"The enemy will try other possible directions and territories, testing the positions of our military in order to choose the next priority direction and try to expand the zone of offensive operations," said the head of the ATO.

Read more: Russians have up to 200 fighters in Kupiansk, - Trehubov

Izium direction

According to Sinehubov, there is currently an escalation in the Izium direction – in the settlement of Borova.