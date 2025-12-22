Russians have up to 200 fighters in Kupiansk, - Trehubov
There are currently up to 200 Russian occupiers in Kupiansk.
This was stated by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Group, during a telethon broadcast, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to him, there are currently about 100 people in Kupiansk, possibly more, but definitely less than 200.
Tregubov also commented on Russian statements about the alleged occupation of the city. Such information attacks have happened before.
"This really happened, I can even give you the exact date - 15 November. There were indeed flags dropped from drones," he explained.
The occupiers are now trying to unblock Kupiansk, but they are not succeeding.
"They have this plan, they are making attempts, but as of now, they are unsuccessful," he added.
What preceded this?
We would like to remind you that on 20 November, Russian media outlets circulated a statement by Valeriy Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, about the alleged occupation of Kupiansk.
- However, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the statement made by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, Gerasimov, in his report to Putin about the capture of the settlements of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region and Yampil in the Donetsk region.
- After that, Russian propaganda resources also acknowledged that the "capture" of Kupiansk by the Russian army was not true.
- On 12 December, the DeepState project reported that the north-western outskirts of the city had been cleared of Russian forces and that the occupiers in Kupiansk had been blocked.
- On the same day, 12 December, President Zelenskyy arrived in Kupiansk.
- The National Guard brigade "Charter" stated that 200 Russian soldiers were surrounded in the city.
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