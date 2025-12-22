Russians have up to 200 fighters in Kupiansk, - Trehubov

There are currently up to 200 Russian occupiers in Kupiansk.

This was stated by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Group, during a telethon broadcast, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

According to him, there are currently about 100 people in Kupiansk, possibly more, but definitely less than 200.

Tregubov also commented on Russian statements about the alleged occupation of the city. Such information attacks have happened before.

"This really happened, I can even give you the exact date - 15 November. There were indeed flags dropped from drones," he explained.

The occupiers are now trying to unblock Kupiansk, but they are not succeeding.

"They have this plan, they are making attempts, but as of now, they are unsuccessful," he added.

Read more: AFU repelled assault in Sotnytskyi Kozachok area in Kharkiv region, enemy retreated with losses, - Joint Forces Group

What preceded this?

We would like to remind you that on 20 November, Russian media outlets circulated a statement by Valeriy Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, about the alleged occupation of Kupiansk.