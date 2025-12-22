AFU repelled assault in Sotnytskyi Kozachok area in Kharkiv region, enemy retreated with losses, - Joint Forces Group

Russian occupiers attempted an assault in the Sotnytskyi Kozachok area of Kharkiv Oblast. Defence forces repelled the enemy attack, inflicting losses on the invaders.

This was reported by the Joint Forces Group, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Fighting in the South Slobozhanskyi and Velykoburlutskyi directions

Since the beginning of the day on 21 December, there have been 12 combat clashes in the South Slobozhanskyi and Velykoburlutskyi directions. The enemy attacked in

Vovchansk, near Prylipka;

Dvorichanske;

and towards Izbytske and Obukhivka.

The defence forces inflicted losses on the enemy

"In order to increase its offensive potential, the enemy attempted to move personnel in the Sotnytskyi Kozachok area. As a result of fire from our units, it suffered losses and retreated," the report said.

Watch more: Fighters of "Chervona Kalyna" brigade repelled 50 assault actions by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction in 24 hours. VIDEO

Kupiansk direction

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made six attempts to break through our defences towards Kurylivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Hlushkivka.

Lyman direction

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers carried out eight attacks on the positions of the Defence Forces in the directions of Druzeliubivka, Stepove, Olhivka, Lyman, Drobysheve and in the Zarichne area.

Read more: Defense Forces liberate village of Myrne near Kupiansk – Dnipro OSGT