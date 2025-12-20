Fighters of "Chervona Kalyna" brigade repelled 50 assault actions by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction in 24 hours. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defence Forces stopped 50 enemy assaults over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 101 occupiers.

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The attacks took place in the area of responsibility of the 1st Operational Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", in particular the "Chervona Kalyna" brigade.

The enemy is trying to infiltrate with small assault groups.

These are mostly so-called disposable "flag-bearing" groups, whose task is to create propaganda content about the alleged capture of Ukrainian positions.

This material is then disseminated in the Russian media.

"All such enemy assault units are detected and destroyed," the fighters add in the comments under the video.

Watch more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: 4 people wounded, residential building damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS