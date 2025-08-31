Defense Forces liberate village of Myrne near Kupiansk – Dnipro OSGT
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated the village of Myrne near Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.
The confirmation was given in a comment to Suspilne by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the "Dnipro" Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, Censor.NET reports.
"As of now, Russians have been pushed out of Myrne. There is no information on wounded or killed Russian troops. Our forces are advancing further," the spokesperson said.
Earlier, on the morning of August 30, analysts from the DeepState project reported that the enemy had been pushed out of Myrne, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.
