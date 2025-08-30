172 clashes on front in day. Almost third of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the occupiers' advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 172 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 76 air strikes, using four missiles and dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,476 shellings, including 48 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,660 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

The aggressor carried out air strikes on populated areas, in particular:

Krenidivka – Sumy region; Bilohiria – Zaporizhzhia region; Lviv, Olhivka – Kherson region.

Combat operations

Three combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions over the past day. The enemy carried out three air strikes, dropped three guided bombs, and fired 158 rounds, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units eight times in the areas of Hlyboke, Prylipka, Vovchansk, and in the direction of Fyholivka and Kutkivka.

Yesterday, there were five attacks by invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Our defenders repelled enemy assaults in the Zagryzove area and towards Kupiansk.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 29 times, trying to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Yampil, and in the direction of Olhivka, Druzhliubivka, Shandryholove, Dronivka, Serebrianka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, our soldiers stopped four enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked twice in the direction of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, Diliivka, and in the direction of Klebany-Byk, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Zapovidne, Sukhetske, Zatyshok, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 31 attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Voskresenka, Maliivka, Zaporizke, and in the direction of Filiya, Oleksandrograd, and Novoivanivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupying forces made one attempt to storm the positions of the Defense Forces near the village of Stepove.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by invaders in the Dnipro region.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Huliaypole direction.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Strike the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas where enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as a command post and four artillery systems.

In total, Russian invaders lost 850 personnel over the past day.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed six tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, 316 tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 106 vehicles belonging to the occupiers.

