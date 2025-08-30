ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,081,330 people (+850 per day), 11,149 tanks, 32,172 artillery systems, 23,210 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,081,330 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the estimated total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to August 30, 2025, are as follows:

personnel – approximately 1,081,330 (+850) individuals

tanks – 11,149 (+6) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,210 (+19) units

artillery systems – 32,172 (+47) units

MLRS – 1476 (+0) units

air defense systems - 1,213 (+0) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs – 54,691 (+316)

cruise missiles – 3626 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 60222 (+106)

special equipment – 3952 (+0)

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

