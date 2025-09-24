EU will completely abandon Russian fossil fuels by 2027 - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced that Europe will finally stop using Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

She reported this in X, Censor.NET reports.

US leader Donald Trump recently criticized EU states that continue to buy energy resources from Russia, stressing that they are in fact "financing a war against themselves".

"We agreed on the need to quickly reduce Russia's fossil fuel revenues. This is exactly what Europe is doing by introducing the 19th package of sanctions. We are increasing the pressure by banning the import of Russian LNG to European markets and targeting oil refineries, oil traders and enterprises in third countries," von der Leyen noted.

