Europe may agree to transfer Greenland to United States to appease White House, - Bloomberg
Europe may agree to give Greenland to the United States in order to appease the White House.
This is reported by Bloomberg, as relayed by Censor.NET.
Details
One senior EU official who arrived in Davos said that many of his colleagues agree that the post-World War II order is over and that Trump's seizure of land will change global politics.
"He expressed concern that European leaders might agree to hand over Greenland in another attempt to appease the White House," the publication writes.
According to Bloomberg, at a meeting of European finance ministers in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, officials were shocked by the loss of American support and friendship and how quickly it had turned into hostility.
"Some of them said they were unsure how to respond to the constantly changing barrage of threats and demands, which seem to defy all logic," the article says.
US plans for Greenland
- In early January 2025, Trump stated that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
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