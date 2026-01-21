Europe may agree to transfer Greenland to United States to appease White House, - Bloomberg

Europe may agree to give Greenland to the United States in order to appease the White House.

This is reported by Bloomberg, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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One senior EU official who arrived in Davos said that many of his colleagues agree that the post-World War II order is over and that Trump's seizure of land will change global politics.

"He expressed concern that European leaders might agree to hand over Greenland in another attempt to appease the White House," the publication writes.

See also on Censor.NET: Danish MEP Vistisen to Trump on Greenland: "Go to hell." VIDEO

According to Bloomberg, at a meeting of European finance ministers in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, officials were shocked by the loss of American support and friendship and how quickly it had turned into hostility.

"Some of them said they were unsure how to respond to the constantly changing barrage of threats and demands, which seem to defy all logic," the article says.

Read more: Ukraine will not send troops to Greenland, - Zelenskyy

US plans for Greenland