Ukraine will not send troops to Greenland, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will not send its troops to Greenland due to the full-scale war, the lack of a request from Denmark, and the fact that the country is not a member of NATO.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET, citing the EP.

"As for our military, you know, we are at war, all our military personnel are at the front. We have a very good relationship with Mette (Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark - ed.). She has not approached me with such a question," Zelenskyy said.

The president added that the decision is quite logical, because "everyone understands: Ukraine is not in NATO, we are not being accepted into NATO, it's all clear."

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