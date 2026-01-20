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News Trump wants to see Greenland as part of US
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Ukraine will not send troops to Greenland, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy

Ukraine will not send its troops to Greenland due to the full-scale war, the lack of a request from Denmark, and the fact that the country is not a member of NATO.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET, citing the EP.

"As for our military, you know, we are at war, all our military personnel are at the front. We have a very good relationship with Mette (Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark - ed.). She has not approached me with such a question," Zelenskyy said.

The president added that the decision is quite logical, because "everyone understands: Ukraine is not in NATO, we are not being accepted into NATO, it's all clear."

Read more: Threats from US regarding Greenland do not enhance security in Arctic, - European Parliament President Metsola

What preceded this?

  • Recall that US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs from 1 February against a number of European countries that disagree with his position on Greenland.
  • Members of the European Parliament have already announced their readiness to suspend the approval of the trade agreement between the EU and the US. In addition, European Council President António Costa announced the convening of an extraordinary meeting of the European Council to coordinate further actions.

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Greenland (62) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8900) servicemen (1432)
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