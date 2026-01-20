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News US control over Greenland
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United States, together with Europe, is trying to stop tragic war in Ukraine, Bessent says

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the policy of U.S. President Donald Trump does not envisage withdrawing from NATO or severing relations with Europe. Discussions around Greenland’s sovereignty should not be perceived as a signal that Washington has changed its course toward Ukraine.

He was quoted by the Associated Press, Censor.NET reports.

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War in Ukraine and Greenland

"We are at the center of President Trump’s policy, and U.S. membership in NATO is unquestionable, just as our partnership with Europe in the effort to stop this tragic war between Russia and Ukraine. At the same time, this does not mean that there cannot be differences between us regarding the future of Greenland. Calm the hysteria and take a deep breath," Bessent stressed.

Read more: Ukraine will not send troops to Greenland, - Zelenskyy

The U.S. official noted that similar concerns had been voiced before. He added that they did not lead to either economic destabilization or a deterioration of relations with allies.

"Today the United States has a stable economy, beneficial trade agreements and, despite a tense political backdrop, some of the closest relations with Europe," Bessent added.

Background

Read more: Threats from US regarding Greenland do not enhance security in Arctic, - European Parliament President Metsola

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Greenland (62) Europe (563) USA (7024) Scott Bessent (57)
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