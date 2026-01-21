War in Ukraine remains major issue for NATO, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia's war against Ukraine remains the main challenge for the Alliance, despite attention to other international issues.

He announced this during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the NATO Secretary General, the risk is that international leaders may focus too much on the situation around Greenland, while Ukraine remains the key issue.

"The main problem is not Greenland. Right now, the main problem is Ukraine," Rutte emphasized.

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He also noted that he was concerned about the possibility of missing the opportunity to strengthen support for Ukraine due to a shift in attention to other issues.

Rutte cited data on Russian army losses, noting that in December, Russia lost about 1,000 soldiers per day killed—more than 30,000 per month. For comparison, he said, Soviet troops in Afghanistan lost about 20,000 people in ten years.

Despite these losses, Russia continues and intensifies its offensive actions. Therefore, the NATO Secretary General emphasized that even financial assistance from the EU or signs of progress in the peace process should not be a reason to reduce support for Ukraine.

"They need our support now, tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow," Rutte added.

Read more: US, speaking at "Coalition of Willing" on Ukraine, stated that it does not want to "take sides in conflict," - Belgian Prime Minister De Wever

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