War in Ukraine remains major issue for NATO, - Rutte
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Russia's war against Ukraine remains the main challenge for the Alliance, despite attention to other international issues.
He announced this during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Censor.NET.
According to the NATO Secretary General, the risk is that international leaders may focus too much on the situation around Greenland, while Ukraine remains the key issue.
"The main problem is not Greenland. Right now, the main problem is Ukraine," Rutte emphasized.
He also noted that he was concerned about the possibility of missing the opportunity to strengthen support for Ukraine due to a shift in attention to other issues.
Rutte cited data on Russian army losses, noting that in December, Russia lost about 1,000 soldiers per day killed—more than 30,000 per month. For comparison, he said, Soviet troops in Afghanistan lost about 20,000 people in ten years.
Despite these losses, Russia continues and intensifies its offensive actions. Therefore, the NATO Secretary General emphasized that even financial assistance from the EU or signs of progress in the peace process should not be a reason to reduce support for Ukraine.
"They need our support now, tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow," Rutte added.
US plans for Greenland
- In early January 2025, Trump stated that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
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