US, speaking at "Coalition of Willing" on Ukraine, stated that it does not want to "take sides in conflict," - Belgian Prime Minister De Wever

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said that Russian dictator Putin sees the West as divided, especially when the US does not act as an ally of Europe. This encourages him to continue the war against Ukraine.

He made this statement at a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to Censor.NET.

The position of the United States

"I would like to confirm that they (the US – ed.) are allies, but then they must behave like allies. When it comes to the Russian threat, it is not so great if the West is united. But we are not united, and Putin sees that. The Russian economy is very weak, their military threat is not real – provided that we are united. But that is not the case: we are divided. And Putin sees our disunity," De Wever said.

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US statement on the "Coalition of the Willing" on Ukraine

The head of the Belgian government spoke about the latest meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris on January 6, 2026:

"The American delegation began its opening statement with the words: 'We are not here to take sides in this conflict.' This came as a shock to me, as I grew up in the 1980s when the West defended the sovereignty of nations, democracy, and freedom. The idea that in a conflict between a tyrant and democracy, the United States would say, 'We will not take sides' — at a meeting of a pro-Ukrainian coalition of democratic allies who have gathered because one of us is under threat of Russian aggression and we must support him — is staggering."

According to De Wever, Russian dictator Putin sees this lack of unity, in particular, "that one NATO country is threatening another NATO country with military invasion," and this will not stop him from continuing the war against Ukraine.

The politician also mentioned China, which, in his opinion, may choose an "imperialist agenda."

What preceded it?