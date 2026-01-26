Next Ukraine–US–Russia trilateral meeting is set for February 1 – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the United States is preliminarily scheduled for Sunday, February 1.
The head of state said this in his evening video address on January 26, Censor.NET informs.
What is known?
Zelenskyy recalled that he had heard a report from the Ukrainian delegation that had returned from trilateral meetings in Abu Dhabi. The sides managed to discuss various issues of a more military nature — those concerning steps to end the war and real control and monitoring.
"There are issues that need to be prepared for the next meeting. We preliminarily discussed that the teams would meet again on Sunday. It would be good if we manage to bring this meeting forward," he noted.
The president said Ukraine would be as prepared as possible on all points:
"Ukraine always is and always will be on the side of peace, and the only one because of whom this war is still ongoing is Russia. Real results of diplomacy are needed. So that there is no impression that the Russians are also using the negotiation process with a very cynical, harsh aim — pushing back new pressure measures on Russia that could work. And pressure is needed.
It is precisely pressure and its consequences — the result of sanctions, the result of blocking Russian operations, all of this works to stop the war. Partners must not forget this," Zelenskyy added.
Trilateral peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the United States and Russia are to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- The next round of negotiations is scheduled for 1 February in Abu Dhabi (UAE).
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