Next Ukraine–US–Russia trilateral meeting is set for February 1 – Zelenskyy

Photo: REUTERS/Hamad Al Kaabi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the United States is preliminarily scheduled for Sunday, February 1.

The head of state said this in his evening video address on January 26, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

Zelenskyy recalled that he had heard a report from the Ukrainian delegation that had returned from trilateral meetings in Abu Dhabi. The sides managed to discuss various issues of a more military nature — those concerning steps to end the war and real control and monitoring.

"There are issues that need to be prepared for the next meeting. We preliminarily discussed that the teams would meet again on Sunday. It would be good if we manage to bring this meeting forward," he noted.

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The president said Ukraine would be as prepared as possible on all points:

"Ukraine always is and always will be on the side of peace, and the only one because of whom this war is still ongoing is Russia. Real results of diplomacy are needed. So that there is no impression that the Russians are also using the negotiation process with a very cynical, harsh aim — pushing back new pressure measures on Russia that could work. And pressure is needed.

It is precisely pressure and its consequences — the result of sanctions, the result of blocking Russian operations, all of this works to stop the war. Partners must not forget this," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Ukraine, Russia and U.S. discuss parameters for ending war in UAE. Talks to continue on Saturday – Umerov

Trilateral peace talks in the UAE