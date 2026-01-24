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No compromise was reached at talks in Abu Dhabi. US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine, - Reuters

Trilateral talks in the UAE

No signs of compromise were reached at yesterday's meeting between delegations from Ukraine, the United States and Russia in Abu Dhabi.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

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What is known?

"Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Abu Dhabi on Friday to discuss the vital issue of territory, with no signs of compromise as Russian airstrikes plunged Ukraine into its worst energy crisis in nearly four years of war," the publication writes.

Pressure on Ukraine

According to the publication, the US is increasing pressure on Ukraine to reach a peace agreement. In turn, Moscow is demanding that Kyiv cede its entire eastern industrial zone of Donbas before the aggressor country will cease hostilities.

Read on Censor.NET: Negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the US will continue on 24 January in Abu Dhabi (updated)

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine, Russia and the US discussed the parameters for ending the war in the UAE. We will continue on Saturday.

Also read: Zelensky on trilateral talks in the UAE: Parameters for ending the war are being discussed

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UAE (70) negotiations (1512) USA (7038)
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