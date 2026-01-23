Ukraine, Russia and U.S. discuss parameters for ending war in UAE. Talks to continue on Saturday – Umerov

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov confirmed that the trilateral meeting of the delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, on peace will continue on Saturday, January 24.

Umerov said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Course of the talks

Umerov noted that on the U.S. side, the consultations involved Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, General Daniel Driscoll, and General Alex Grinkevich.

The Russian delegation included representatives of military intelligence and the army.

"The meeting focused on the parameters for ending Russia’s war and the further logic of the negotiating process to move toward a dignified and lasting peace. There will be more meetings tomorrow," he stressed.

Read more: Trilateral talks between Ukraine, US and Russia in Abu Dhabi to begin in evening – Sky News (updated)

Ukraine’s delegation

Tomorrow, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Andrii Hnatov and Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Vadym Skibitskyi, will join the Ukrainian delegation.

Following each stage of the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Ukrainian team reports to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The Ukrainian team is acting in a coordinated manner within the tasks set by President Zelenskyy. We are ready to work in various formats depending on the course of the dialogue," Umerov added.

Read more: Ukraine-Russia-US talks to continue in Abu Dhabi on 24 January (updated)