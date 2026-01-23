Ukraine-Russia-US talks to continue in Abu Dhabi on 24 January

On January 23, trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia began in Abu Dhabi.

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Updated at 9:14 p.m. A senior White House official told Suspilne:

"Today’s trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia was productive. The talks will continue tomorrow."

Details

Representatives of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine are taking part in the talks. The peace negotiations will last two days — January 23 and 24.

"The talks began today in Abu Dhabi and will last two days as part of ongoing efforts aimed at facilitating dialogue and seeking political solutions to the crisis," he said.

Read more: Donbas issue will be key at meeting in Abu Dhabi, - Zelenskyy

As previously stated, the parties to the talks are focusing on finalizing the technical aspects of a security guarantees agreement and developing an economic assistance package, the "prosperity package."

These talks became possible as a result of agreements reached during the meeting of the presidents of Ukraine and the United States in Davos and, immediately after that, a meeting between Trump’s special envoys and Putin in the Kremlin.

Background

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine, the United States and Russia were to hold trilateral talks in the UAE.

Russian dictator’s aide Yuriy Ushakov confirmed the participation of the Russian delegation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.

Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.

According to Zelenskyy, the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Read more: Peskov voiced Russia’s "important condition": Armed Forces of Ukraine must leave Donbas