Peskov voiced Russia’s "important condition": Armed Forces of Ukraine must leave Donbas

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces must leave the Donbas region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

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Donbas

"The Ukrainian armed forces must leave the territory of the Donbas, this is an important condition for the Russian side," Peskov said.

Negotiation process

Also, according to him, Moscow does not want to publicly go into details within the framework of the negotiation process on Ukraine - "it considers this inappropriate."

Read more: Trump commented on his meeting with Zelenskyy: "He wants to make deal"

What preceded it?