Peskov voiced Russia’s "important condition": Armed Forces of Ukraine must leave Donbas
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces must leave the Donbas region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.
Donbas
"The Ukrainian armed forces must leave the territory of the Donbas, this is an important condition for the Russian side," Peskov said.
Negotiation process
Also, according to him, Moscow does not want to publicly go into details within the framework of the negotiation process on Ukraine - "it considers this inappropriate."
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's assistant confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, January 23.
- In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the issue of Donbas will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
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