Trump commented on his meeting with Zelenskyy: "He wants to make deal"

US President Donald Trump answered questions from journalists and raised the issue of the war in Ukraine and possible trilateral negotiations.

According to Censor.NET, commenting on the negotiations to be held in Abu Dhabi, as well as a possible meeting at the leadership level, the American head of state stressed that the very fact of such contacts is of decisive importance. According to him, without meetings, no progress can be achieved.

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Trump on negotiations

The US President noted that the negotiation process will continue, but its outcome remains uncertain at this point. Trump stated that his main goal is to save lives.

"We are meeting, and we will see what happens. I hope we will save many lives," said the head of the White House.

Read more: US has unofficially shared with Putin peace plan agreed with Ukraine and Europe, - Bloomberg

Trump on meeting with Zelenskyy

He commented separately on his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the American leader, Zelenskyy confirmed his desire to conclude an agreement. At the same time, Trump stressed that this is not about new initiatives, but about already known parameters that have been discussed over the past few months.

The US president also answered questions about the main difficulties in reaching agreements. He noted that the key obstacles have remained unchanged for a long time. According to him, these are real boundaries, in particular territories, demarcation lines and other geographical factors that complicate the negotiation process.

Trump stressed that he does not consider this war his responsibility and noted that, in his opinion, it should not have happened at all.

Read more: Trilateral Ukraine-US-Russia meeting expected in UAE tomorrow, Zelenskyy says (updated)

Trump on Putin's idea to allocate $1 billion

The journalist asked the US leader whether he would allow Putin to use frozen Russian assets to pay for membership in the ‘Peace Council.’

Trump replied that he did not have complete information, but had heard about this statement. According to Trump, if Putin really uses "his own money," then he considers it "good" and "wonderful."

Read more: Ukraine has excellent negotiating team, and we have made significant progress, - Witkoff