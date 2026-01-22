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Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: productive and substantive
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his meeting with Donald Trump in Davos on January 22 "productive and substantive."
He said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.
Details of the conversation
"We discussed the work of the teams, and practically every day there are meetings or communication. The documents are even more prepared. Today, we also talked about air defense for Ukraine, the previous meeting with President Trump helped protect the sky. And I hope that this time we will also grow stronger," he said.
Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the previous package of missiles for air defense and asked for an additional one: "Protecting lives, our resilience, and joint diplomatic work."
Background
- On January 22, on the sidelines of the Davos summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with US leader Donald Trump.
- President Donald Trump said after the meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the talks were "very good."
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