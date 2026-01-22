ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11597 visitors online
News Zelenskyy-Trump meeting
1 906 15

Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: productive and substantive

Zelenskyy, Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his meeting with Donald Trump in Davos on January 22 "productive and substantive."

He said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the conversation

"We discussed the work of the teams, and practically every day there are meetings or communication. The documents are even more prepared. Today, we also talked about air defense for Ukraine, the previous meeting with President Trump helped protect the sky. And I hope that this time we will also grow stronger," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the previous package of missiles for air defense and asked for an additional one: "Protecting lives, our resilience, and joint diplomatic work."

Watch more: Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump begins in Davos. VIDEO

Background

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8909) Anti-aircraft warfare (2092) Donald Trump (2936)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 