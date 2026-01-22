Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: productive and substantive

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his meeting with Donald Trump in Davos on January 22 "productive and substantive."

He said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the conversation

"We discussed the work of the teams, and practically every day there are meetings or communication. The documents are even more prepared. Today, we also talked about air defense for Ukraine, the previous meeting with President Trump helped protect the sky. And I hope that this time we will also grow stronger," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the previous package of missiles for air defense and asked for an additional one: "Protecting lives, our resilience, and joint diplomatic work."

Watch more: Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump begins in Davos. VIDEO

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