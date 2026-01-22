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News Trump-Zelenskyy meeting
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Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump begins in Davos

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has begun in Davos.

This was reported by the Ukrainian leader's spokesman Serhii Nykyforov, according to Censor.NETciting "Radio Liberty".

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The meeting is taking place as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Details of the agenda and topics of discussion have not yet been disclosed.

Watch more: Trump talks about creating duty-free zone in Ukraine, - Witkoff. VIDEO

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8909) Donald Trump (2936)
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