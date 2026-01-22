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Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump begins in Davos
A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has begun in Davos.
This was reported by the Ukrainian leader's spokesman Serhii Nykyforov, according to Censor.NET, citing "Radio Liberty".
The meeting is taking place as part of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Details of the agenda and topics of discussion have not yet been disclosed.
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