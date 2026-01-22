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Trump talks about creating duty-free zone in Ukraine, - Witkoff
Steve Witkoff said that Donald Trump offered Ukraine a tariff-free free trade zone.
He made this statement during a discussion at the Davos Forum, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The president spoke about a free trade zone with Ukraine (a duty-free zone), which, in my opinion, will fundamentally change the rules of the game. You will see industry entering this region on a massive scale.
Just imagine: you get the opportunity to stay ahead of your competitors because you don't pay customs duties when shipping goods to the United States," he said.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Witkoff and Kushner may soon visit Moscow to meet with Putin.
- It is known that earlier Witkoff and Kushner held talks with Putin's envoy in Davos.
- Later, Witkoff announced that he would meet with Putin on January 22. The Kremlin also confirmed the meeting.
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