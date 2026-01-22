Trump talks about creating duty-free zone in Ukraine, - Witkoff

Steve Witkoff said that Donald Trump offered Ukraine a tariff-free free trade zone.

He made this statement during a discussion at the Davos Forum, according to Censor.NET.

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The president spoke about a free trade zone with Ukraine (a duty-free zone), which, in my opinion, will fundamentally change the rules of the game. You will see industry entering this region on a massive scale.

Just imagine: you get the opportunity to stay ahead of your competitors because you don't pay customs duties when shipping goods to the United States," he said.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation in Davos held meeting with representatives of BlackRock and Witkoff and Kushner, - Umerov

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