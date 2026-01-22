Ukrainian delegation in Davos held meeting with representatives of BlackRock and Witkoff and Kushner, - Umerov

The Ukrainian delegation in Davos held a meeting with representatives of BlackRock. A separate meeting was also held with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

This was reported by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET.

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Meeting with BlackRock

"Together with David Arakhamia and Oleksandr Kamyshin, we held meetings with colleagues from BlackRock, one of the largest American investment companies in the world, which is involved in plans for the reconstruction and economic recovery of Ukraine," Umerov said.

In addition, according to the NSDC secretary, he held meetings with the prime ministers of Norway and Qatar.

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Meeting with Witkoff and Kushner

"A separate meeting was held with American partners Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. The main topics were economic development, post-war recovery and security guarantees," Umerov said.

The Ukrainian delegation informed its partners about the latest Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure, in particular the situation in Kyiv, where millions of people were left without electricity and heating due to the strikes.

"We continue to work with our partners, combining the protection of the country today with the preparation of the basis for its recovery tomorrow," the NSDC secretary added.

Read more: Witkoff on Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector: We don’t condone that