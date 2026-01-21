Witkoff on Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector: We don’t condone that

Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the United States does not approve of attacks on critical infrastructure.

He said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The journalist asked whether Putin is really ready for peace, given that Russia is attacking Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Well, first of all, they’re in a war, and so they’re shooting at each other. And we don’t condone that. I mean, we think it’s unfortunate. That's why the president and me at the president with Jared, at the president's direction, we are all working so hard for peace," he noted.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner may soon visit Moscow to meet with Putin, - Bloomberg

Background

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Witkoff and Kushner may soon visit Moscow to meet with Putin.

It is known that earlier, in Davos, Witkoff and Kushner held talks with Putin’s envoy.

Later, Witkoff said he would meet with Putin on January 22. The Kremlin also confirmed the meeting.

Read more: Almost 60% of Kyiv is without electricity, 4,000 houses are still without heat, - Zelenskyy