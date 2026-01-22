Ukraine has excellent negotiating team, and we have made significant progress, - Witkoff

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that there has been "significant progress" in the peace talks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

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What is known?

He is convinced that negotiations to end the war are "in the final stages."

"I think we have made significant progress. At the beginning of this process, there were some misunderstandings, and I planned to travel to Moscow frequently, but I think it was important enough to go there," said Trump's special envoy.

According to him, there is "optimism" on this issue.

Read more: Russia conducts peace talks "in language of missiles," Lithuanian President Nauseda says

Negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation

Witkoff spoke about negotiations with NSDC Secretary Umerov, OP Head Budanov, and "Servant of the People" Chairman Arakhamia the previous evening.

"They are incredible, by the way. Ukrainians, you have an excellent team for negotiations here. We spent a lot of time together. And I think we agreed on one issue. Therefore, if both sides want to resolve this issue, we will do it. And I told the president (Trump. - Ed.) this yesterday," he added.

Read more: Witkoff on Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector: We don’t condone that

Witkoff also said that Zelenskyy is "actively working on this issue."

"He is accessible, always ready when we need to call him to get directions, we contact him," he emphasised, noting that Trump is "also always accessible."

"So, we are leaving for Moscow tonight. We are not staying there, we are going straight to Abu Dhabi. This is an important point because working groups will be operating in Abu Dhabi. Military issues, issues of prosperity," he concluded.

Watch more: Trump talks about creating duty-free zone in Ukraine, - Witkoff. VIDEO

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation in Davos held a meeting with representatives of BlackRock. A separate meeting was also held with Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Witkoff and Kushner may soon visit Moscow to meet with Putin.

It is known that Witkoff and Kushner previously held talks with Putin's envoy in Davos.

Witkoff later announced that he would meet with Putin on 22 January. The Kremlin also confirmed the meeting.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation in Davos held meeting with representatives of BlackRock and Witkoff and Kushner, - Umerov