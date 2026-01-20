Russia conducts peace talks "in language of missiles," Lithuanian President Nauseda says

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that Ukraine and its partners, the United States and Europe, are demonstrating readiness for peace, while Russia is at the stage of "negotiations by missiles".

Nauseda said this in a comment to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

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"Negotiations by missiles"

"The United States, Europe, Ukraine — we hear nothing from the other side of the barricades, that is, from Russia. So I believe that their bombardments or these aggressive actions carried out over the past weeks demonstrate that Russia is at the stage of ‘negotiations by missiles’. We are trying to speak the language of diplomacy. And they are conducting negotiations in the ‘language of missiles,’" Nauseda stressed.

The Lithuanian leader noted that the issue of territorial integrity, especially Donbas, remains critical in the peace plan developed by the United States consisting of 20 points.

Read more: Ukraine’s delegation to hold talks with US in Miami on security guarantees on January 17

Destabilization of the Alliance

The President of Lithuania also said that Europe should increase pressure on Russia, in particular through a new package of sanctions that should target energy companies, financial institutions, and the "shadow" fleet.

Nauseda emphasized the importance of preserving partnership within NATO: "The destabilization of NATO would be very bad news for us and very good news for the Kremlin."

Read more: Ukraine and US to discuss territorial issues and ZNPP, - Zelenskyy

Background

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he does not currently plan to go to the World Economic Forum in Davos and is staying in Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump said he plans to hold meetings in Davos to discuss the issue of Greenland.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hopes to meet with US President Donald Trump in Davos to persuade Washington to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark.

Media reported that Trump plans to meet with Zelenskyy in Davos.

Read more: Putin’s envoy Dmitriev spotted in Paris near US embassy after talks on Ukraine, - Le Monde