Putin’s envoy Dmitriev spotted in Paris near US embassy after talks on Ukraine, - Le Monde

Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev was seen in Paris on January 7, where he was received at the US Embassy near the Élysée Palace.

This was reported by the French publication Le Monde, according to Censor.NET.

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According to journalists' sources, Dmitrieva was spotted on January 7 on Rue Faubourg Saint-Honoré, where the US Embassy in France is located.

The visit took place the day after talks in Paris between US officials and European leaders on security guarantees for Ukraine.

At the same time, the Élysée Palace denied that Putin's envoy had visited the French president's office. They emphasized that Dmitriev had not been present in the room where talks on Ukraine had taken place the day before.

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