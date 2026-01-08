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Putin’s envoy Dmitriev spotted in Paris near US embassy after talks on Ukraine, - Le Monde
Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev was seen in Paris on January 7, where he was received at the US Embassy near the Élysée Palace.
This was reported by the French publication Le Monde, according to Censor.NET.
According to journalists' sources, Dmitrieva was spotted on January 7 on Rue Faubourg Saint-Honoré, where the US Embassy in France is located.
The visit took place the day after talks in Paris between US officials and European leaders on security guarantees for Ukraine.
At the same time, the Élysée Palace denied that Putin's envoy had visited the French president's office. They emphasized that Dmitriev had not been present in the room where talks on Ukraine had taken place the day before.
What preceded it?
- As reported, the "Coalition of the Willing" signed the Paris Declaration on Security Guarantees for Peace in Ukraine.
- We would like to remind you that following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration with the leaders of France and the United Kingdom on the intention to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after a ceasefire is achieved.
- On the eve of the meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov on the work of the Ukrainian negotiating team in France.
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